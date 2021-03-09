Quantcast

Thrive acquires Md.’s Howard Tech Advisors

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021

IT managed services firm Thrive Tuesday acquired Howard Tech Advisors, an Elkridge-based IT managed services firm serving Baltimore, Annapolis and Columbia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Continuing to scale its presence in the mid-Atlantic region, this transaction enables the Foxboro, Massachusetts-based Thrive to extend its NextGen technology platform, including ServiceNow, automation and AI solutions, to a new customer ...

