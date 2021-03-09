Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

With GOP opposition cooling, backing for legalizing pot grows, poll finds

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 9, 2021

A growing number of Marylanders support the legalization of recreational marijuana, according to a new poll released by Goucher College. The latest numbers, which feature growing support from Republicans, come as Virginia is on the verge of legalizing recreational marijuana. "This tracks with the trends we've seen nationally," said Mileah Kromer, a political scientist and Goucher College ...

