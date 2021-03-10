Quantcast

Bill would give Md. firefighters, EMTs right to bear arms

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 10, 2021

Firefighters and paramedics should be permitted to carry handguns without having to individually prove to the Maryland State Police they have a “good and substantial reason” to possess the weapons because they face a personal threat, first responders and a gun rights advocate told a Senate panel Wednesday. “We should not actually have to suffer an ...

