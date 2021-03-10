Quantcast

Bill would lessen punishment for some teen sexting

By: Capital News Service Audrey Decker March 10, 2021

A bill that defines how to handle juveniles charged with sexting in Maryland passed in the House with a wide majority on Wednesday. The bill, which passed on a vote of 131-8, doesn’t legalize sexting for juveniles, but it defines certain cases that aren’t a part of child pornography laws. In addition to defining certain cases, HB0180 ...

