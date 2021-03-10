Quantcast

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

By: Associated Press Alan Fram March 10, 2021

WASHINGTON — A Congress riven along party lines approved a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a triumph on a bill that marshals the government's spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation. The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping ...

