Counties scramble as Hogan’s action removes pandemic authority

ANNAPOLIS — Leaders of some local counties are scrambling to determine how much authority they have to maintain pandemic-related restrictions as a result of an executive order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Counties have so far had some ability to set stricter limits on gatherings, capacity at restaurants and bars and in retail establishments, a practice Hogan told reporters Tuesday they’d still have, even with the state rolling back many restrictions.

But that authority appears to be ending without warning at 5 p.m. March 12.

“This isn’t an academic exercise,” said Michael Sanderson, executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties. “It’s about what is going to be law Saturday morning.”

Hogan Tuesday issued a new executive order that kept in place statewide mask and social distancing mandates but effectively opened most state businesses with few if any restrictions.

Hogan, in response to questions from reporters, noted that counties might still impose tougher restrictions. The result over the last year has been sometimes confusing hodgepodge of changing restrictions related to capacities of bars, restaurants and retailers as well as orders about the use of masks in buildings and even outside.

Some of those rules, such as the closure of bars and restaurants in some jurisdictions such as Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery Counties and Baltimore City resulted in lawsuits.

“My advice would be that they should follow the state guidance,” said Hogan on Tuesday.

But Hogan did not publicly acknowledge that his new order, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, rescinds authority delegated to local governments as part of the state of emergency to impose some of those tougher restrictions.

The order makes those local orders “null and void.”

“We are removing the ‘local delegation’ provision, which is no longer necessary,” said Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesman. “It made more sense at the beginning of the pandemic, when locals had not sketched out their own powers yet.”

The language sent counties scrambling to understand how much they are limited by the governor’s new order.

“Counties have established and used their own local emergency powers throughout the pandemic to take mitigation actions,” said Ricci. “Those powers are unaffected. ”

There appears to be some growing consensus among counties that local orders issued during the pandemic may all have to be reissued.

“We think this likely puts us back to zero,” said Chris Trumbauer, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Trumbauer said the county is reviewing existing orders to determine which were issued citing authority granted by Hogan’s executive orders a year ago. Affected orders that Pittman might wish to continue would then have to be reissued citing authority under existing county law or regulations.

Counties that lack sufficient authority or require a legislative process could be in a bind for two weeks or more as they attempt to draft bills and move them through a public process.

“Two days (notice) doesn’t give those counties a lot of time to go through that public process,” said Sanderson, who heads the organization that represents the state 24 major political subdivisions.

Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City are currently reviewing both the governor’s order and their own orders imposing restrictions in their respective jurisdictions.

Anne Arundel County could begin issuing those orders by Thursday. Similarly, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is scheduled to hold an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday regarding the county’s pandemic response.

At times, some county and city of Baltimore leaders have complained that Hogan has failed to coordinate or consult with them about pandemic policies and that they’ve had no recourse but to impose a hodgepodge of policies. The governor has brushed off those criticisms, saying he has tried to work with local officials and that what is appropriate in one county may not work in another.