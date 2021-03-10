Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Redfield is the wrong man for the job

By: Editorial Advisory Board March 10, 2021

Amid intense criticism for the chaotic and inequitable way in which vaccines are distributed in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan has committed yet another misstep by naming Dr. Robert Redfield as his new senior adviser to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19.  Redfield is the absolute wrong person for the job. Redfield, a retired U.S. Army colonel and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo