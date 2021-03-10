Lauren Upton | Bowie & Jensen

Bowie & Jensen LLC welcomed attorney Lauren M. Upton to the firm’s Litigation group.

Upton represents companies, nonprofits, and individuals in commercial litigation, in state and federal courts. Throughout her career, she has helped steer clients through a variety of legal disputes, including professional liability, premise liability, toxic tort, and complex personal injury matters. She strives to provide all her clients with responsive, efficient, and dedicated advocacy at every stage of the dispute resolution process.

Prior to joining Bowie & Jensen, Upton practiced in the Baltimore office of a regional civil litigation defense firm, where she developed and implemented litigation strategies, prepared pleadings, drafted and argued motions, conducted discovery, and managed litigation budgets. She represented clients in jury trials, bench trials and mediation.

