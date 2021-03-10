Quantcast

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick March 10, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo