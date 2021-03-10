Steven M. Heinl | Hyatt & Weber

Hyatt & Weber, P.A ., a law firm in Annapolis, announced Steven M. Heinl was elected as the firm’s newest partner.

Heinl leads the firm’s estates and trusts practice and also focuses on land use and zoning law. His expertise in estates and trusts law includes preparing unique estate plans and he is often retained by fiduciaries to assist in the administration of trusts and estates.

His Mr. Heinl’s land use and zoning practice focuses on representing commercial and residential real estate owners throughout the various stages of the development process. He was named to Super Lawyers: Rising Stars list for Estates and Trusts for 2021.

