Quantcast

Md. man tied to extremist movement pleads guilty to gun charge

By: Associated Press March 10, 2021

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man who prosecutors say admitted to being a member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after getting his girlfriend to purchase a portion of a rifle. Frank William Robertson Perry, 39, entered his plea Tuesday, according to a news release ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo