Cost concerns dog bill to reimburse business property taxes

By: Capital News Service Jack Hogan March 11, 2021

A Maryland lawmaker is vying for the state to reimburse personal property taxes to businesses reeling from the pandemic, though the refund could cost the state an estimated $365 million. Last year, Maryland businesses paid an average of $2,860 in these property taxes, which include physical assets that businesses need to operate –– like refrigerators at ...

