CVS Health adds 15 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2021

In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of the virus and help communities reopen, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations as early as Sunday for 15 additional CVS Pharmacy locations across Maryland. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking Saturday ...

