Elisa Mintz Delia | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Elisa Mintz Delia has been named vice president, administration and chief of staff and strategic initiatives at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

In her new position, Delia will focus on the integration of strategy, management, accountability, structure, people and culture at Kennedy Krieger. She will help implement strategies and manage the processes of innovation and change by working with, and supporting, the Institute’s CEO, chief operating officer and other members of the senior leadership team.

Delia has worked for Kennedy Krieger since 1996, serving in roles in child life, administration, operations, innovative projects and patient care. She most recently served as the vice president of administration. She currently sits on the executive committee of the board of directors of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.