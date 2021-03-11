Quantcast

Howard County opens applications for $11M in rent, utility and mortgage relief

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday announced residents can apply for the $9.7 million in grant funding Howard County received from the U.S. Treasury for rent relief and utility assistance and $1.4 million in County funding to support a new foreclosure prevention program. The Treasury funding will be distributed through local non-profit organizations and can be used to pay past due ...

