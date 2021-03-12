ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY (Experienced)

The Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney has openings for experienced Assistant State’s Attorneys (ASA) to join its staff of over two hundred attorneys and support staff. The State’s Attorney’s Office is charged with servicing the interest of the citizens of Prince George’s County, Maryland. With over 900,000 citizens, Assistant State’s Attorneys are responsible for safeguarding the community through the investigation and prosecution of criminal matters that occur within the County’s borders.

These are exempt positions, meaning the Assistant State’s Attorney is a political appointment and serves at the pleasure of the State’s Attorney. Positions may be paid from the general fund and/or limited-term- grant fund.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION FOR CANDIDATES:

Candidates must have graduated from an accredited law school, and be licensed to practice law in the state of Maryland. Additionally, candidates must have a minimum of three (3) years of criminal litigation experience. Prosecution experience is strongly preferred, although not required.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Must pass a background investigation

2. Must pass a drug screen

ELIGIBILITY TO WORK: Under the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, an employer is required to hire only U.S. citizens and lawfully authorized alien workers. Selected candidate for employment will be required to show and verify authorization to work in the United States.

This employer participates in E-Verify and will provide the federal government with your Form I-9 information to confirm that you are authorized to work in the U.S., only after an offer has been accepted and the Form I-9 is completed. For information on E-Verify, or if you believe the County has violated its E-Verify responsibilities, please contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at 888-897-7781 or visit their website at dhs.gov/e-verify.

CLOSING DATE: Open Until Filled

HOW TO APPLY: Submit cover letter, resume and writing sample to: Human Resources Manager, Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, SAOHumanresources@co.pg.md.us. Please include information as to trial experience (i.e. number of trials had, whether jury or a bench trials, and your role during trial.

An Equal Opportunity Employer