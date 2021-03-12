Bryan Lawson | Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge announced Bryan Lawson, an experienced legal marketing professional, has joined the firm as director of business development.

Lawson will support lawyers across the firm’s seven mid-Atlantic offices in their outreach and service to clients. He brings extensive experience in content creation, digital platform integration and social media optimization to his role.

He previously served as director of marketing and director of operations for Offit Kurman.

