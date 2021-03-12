Quantcast

Construction industry faces another tough year

By: Special to The Daily Record Adam Bednar March 12, 2021

The construction industry, nationally as well as in Maryland, faces another tough year as the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 outbreak continues into the spring. Industry analysts expect less volatility in the construction sector in 2021, but number crunchers also anticipate the industry, particularly in nonresidential construction, to underperform through the end of the year. "Only ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo