Dr. Amar Rewari | DeCesaris Cancer Institute

Amar Rewari, MD has joined the DeCesaris Cancer Institute as the chief of radiation oncology.

He is a board-certified radiation oncologist, chair of ASTRO’s Code Development and Valuation Committee, the AMA RUC alternate adviser, a Novitas CAC alternate representative and chair of a workgroup developing a Radiation Oncology APM for Maryland’s Episode Quality Improvement Program.

Rewari is a faculty speaker and organizer of the annual ASTRO coding and coverage seminar, and an editor and contributor to ASTRO’s coding manual through work with the Code Utilization and Application Committee.

He serves on Acumen’s Episode-Based Cost Measure Oncologic Diseases Subcommittee, ACR’s Economic Committee on Radiation Oncology and ASCO’s Clinical Practice Committee.

Rewari has previously worked in the Office of the Chairman at Aetna as a Health Policy Associate, in the HealthCare group at Credit Suisse as an investment banker, and currently serves as a Trustee at the Fund for Ed.

