Quantcast

EARL MICHAEL REID v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Illegal gun possession Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Earl Michael Reid, appellant, was convicted of illegal possession of a regulated firearm. His sole contention on appeal is that there was insufficient evidence to sustain his conviction because the State failed to prove ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo