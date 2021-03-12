Quantcast

Ferguson dismisses proposed stimulus oversight panel

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The leader of the Maryland Senate Friday rejected calls to create a legislative oversight panel to monitor how the state's share a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus is spent. Comptroller Peter Franchot, the state's top tax collector, called for such a panel Thursday as President Joe Biden signed the package into law. And while the General ...

