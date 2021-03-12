Quantcast

How Md.’s construction industry can deal with a post-pandemic future

By: Commentary: Todd Feuerman March 12, 2021

When 2020 began, the construction industry across the Baltimore region was thriving.  After a very robust 2019, most contractors and construction companies were looking forward to more of the same. But then the COVID-19 pandemic became the biggest disrupter anyone has seen in decades, and the economic impact was felt almost immediately across every industry. In ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo