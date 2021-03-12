The status quo is failing us 

Reducing overdose deaths is a priority worthy of the resources allocated by our local and federal governments. Just knowing these fatalities have quadrupled in the last decade drives home the urgency for effective interventions. But pervasive misinformation surrounding drug use, addiction, health care, and existing policy — not to mention their intersection — muddles the strategic thinking needed to coordinate a comprehensive plan.

Most people do not know, for example, that the use of addictive substances does not necessarily lead to addiction. In fact, research demonstrates that upwards of 70% of people who use alcohol or drugs such as cocaine or heroin do not become addicted. Of those who do, the majority recover on their own without any treatment.

This natural recovery or aging-out process occurs as people mature and find interests or a purpose more meaningful than the effects of the drugs, a phenomenon that has given rise to the adage: The opposite of addiction isn’t sobriety; it’s a life worth living. While this well-substantiated path to recovery is the norm, rather than an aberration, it is largely ignored by the treatment industry as well as the media.

These realities are important to understand, but so is the suffering of those who fall into addiction and can’t overcome it independently. Most often, these are people we have failed along the way — allowing mental health conditions or poverty to go unaddressed.

Years of research reveals commonalities among those whose drug use escalates beyond control, linking their plight to despair and hopelessness and their drug use to a means of escaping pain. Coping with trauma, mental illness, or extreme deprivation, and riddled with feelings of inadequacy and loneliness, these people are doomed without help. Tragically, despite being poorly equipped to solve overwhelming problems, these are the very people we are likely to arrest.

Price of criminalization

Because drug use in the U.S. is a crime, it is hard to combat the mindset that addiction is a moral failure and punishment the solution. Criminalizing drug use feeds the stigma that justifies turning our back on those who suffer and challenges attempts to shift the focus to health care and other humane initiatives that have been highly effective in other modern countries.

With just 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of its inmates, the U.S. has the world’s highest prison population. In 2018, of the 1.6 million drug arrests in the U.S., more than 86% were for possession only.

Legal consequences for those who violate the rights of others is understandable, but incarcerating people for nothing more than possession of a drug, or even for paraphernalia associated with a drug, overwhelms our prisons, and undermines futures by inflicting lifelong barriers to housing, employment, education, and parental rights.

Furthermore, this practice has not been effective in reducing the prevalence of drugs or overdose deaths. Dehumanizing people who use drugs does nothing to deter their consumption; instead it prompts them to hide it, which in turn increases the likelihood of overdosing alone.

Huge investments go to the Drug Enforcement Administration — a police agency — to disrupt the drug supply chain, an ongoing quest to rid the nation of drugs despite the absence of a measurable impact on increasing safety or saving lives. Recent years have ramped up the DEA’s surveillance of prescription drugs and government involvement in prescribing limits, undermining doctors’ expertise, eroding the rights of chronic pain sufferers, and creating a new set of victims many of whom have been driven to street drugs or suicide.

Recent scientific analysis projects these efforts will have little impact on rising overdose deaths, but still this investment continues.

Attempts to prioritize health-based solutions provide hope but are hobbled by resistance and lack of funding. Representing a positive step in favor of health care, some jurisdictions have implemented Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) programs to direct people to drug treatment instead of arresting them. Yet these good intentions can be thwarted by the fact that the treatment industry in the U.S. has no standards for providing evidence-based care and many programs operate without medical expertise or resources.

Until we divest money from punitive measures to public health, and tackle the multiple barriers to patient-centered care as urged by the American Medical Association, the U.S. will continue to be the world leader in overdose fatalities.

Jessie Dunleavy is a writer, substance use disorder activist, and author of “Cover My Dreams in Ink,” a memoir about her late son Paul who died from an accidental overdose in 2017.