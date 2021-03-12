Quantcast

JOHN RICHARD TITUS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Plea agreement In 2011, pursuant to a plea agreement with the State, John Richard Titus, appellant, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a large amount of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In exchange, the ...

