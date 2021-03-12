Quantcast

MARK KENNETH FLOYD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of robbery convictions In 2014, Mark Kenneth Floyd, appellant, was sentenced by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to two 10-year terms of imprisonment, run consecutively, for two counts of robbery. The victims, who were murdered in the incident, were Allisha Royster and Lydia Steed. The victims shared a ...

