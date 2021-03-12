Quantcast

Md. Senate gives preliminary approval to raising jury trial threshold

Proposal would set floor at $30,000 plus

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 12, 2021

The Maryland Senate gave its preliminary approval Friday to a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the amount in controversy that entitles litigants to a jury trial from more than $15,000 to more than $30,000. The Senate could vote as early as next week to approve the proposal that -- if ratified -- would be Maryland’s first ...

