Quantcast

Maryland extends state tax deadline to July 15

By: Associated Press March 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland is extending the state's income tax deadline by three months to July 15. Comptroller Peter Franchot made the announcement Thursday. No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by the new deadline. The extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns. The comptroller says the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo