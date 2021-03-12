Quantcast

M&T to bring employees back to Light St. headquarters in April

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 12, 2021

M&T Bank will begin welcoming employees back to the company’s mid-Atlantic headquarters in Baltimore in April, according to a company spokesman. Along with headquarters in Buffalo, New York and Wilmington, Delaware, the company will phase workers back into the office at 1 Light St. on a voluntary basis beginning on April 5. For the time being, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo