Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

By: Associated Press Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti March 12, 2021

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black man’s death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer’s murder trial.

