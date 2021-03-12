Quantcast

VANESSA W. VIVERETTE, et al. v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

Torts -- Motor torts -- Operator of emergency vehicle After being pulled over for driving after dark without his vehicle’s lights on, Larry Donnell Hinson fled the scene of the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, and he was being pursued by three Prince George’s County Police officers when his vehicle crashed into a ...

