Hogan issues emergency order preventing garnishment of stimulus payments

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan Monday issued an emergency order prohibiting garnishment of Economic Impact Payments provided under H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The governor’s order provides that American Rescue Plan Act Economic Impact Payments are exempt from, and shall not be subject to garnishment and all financial institutions are ordered to consider these ...

