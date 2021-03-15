Quantcast

Md. will continue to prioritize older residents for vaccine, official says

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 15, 2021

Maryland's acting health secretary told lawmakers that health officials plan to prioritize older residents as the state moves closer to opening up vaccinations for the general public. President Joe Biden last week called for all states to open up vaccinations for anyone who wants one no later than May 1, though he did not guarantee that doses ...

