Sherrice Davis | M&T Bank

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021

Sherrice Davis has joined the Maryland Council on Economic Education (MCEE) as the newest member of its board of trustees. Davis brings more than 32 years of experience as vice president/regional community reinvestment officer at M&T Bank. Davis also volunteers her time to visit different schools in Maryland to teach students the importance of money management ...

