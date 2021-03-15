Quantcast

West Shore Home expands into Md. with acquisition

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021

West Shore Home, a technology-enabled home improvement company, Monday announced it has completed its acquisition of the Maryland-based home remodeling company, Herl's Bath and Home Solutions Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is West Shore Home's sixth acquisition in the past two years. The company, based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, operates offices in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Texas across more ...

