ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Looking for hard working associate attorney with 2 to 5 years’ experience for plaintiffs’ mass tort, pharmaceutical/medical device and complex tort litigation. Represent clients and litigate in court nation-wide. Client contact, discovery, depositions, legal research and writing. Travel expected during non-COVID times. Prefer local to Baltimore but will consider remote access for suitable candidate. Salary commensurate with experience.

Job Type: Full-time

Please submit cover letter, resume and references to Robert Jenner at