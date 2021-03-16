ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for hard working associate attorney with 2 to 5 years’ experience for plaintiffs’ mass tort, pharmaceutical/medical device and complex tort litigation. Represent clients and litigate in court nation-wide. Client contact, discovery, depositions, legal research and writing. Travel expected during non-COVID times. Prefer local to Baltimore but will consider remote access for suitable candidate. Salary commensurate with experience.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary commensurate with experience.
Please submit cover letter, resume and references to Robert Jenner at
