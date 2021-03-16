Elizabeth Lindsey | Urban Alliance

Elizabeth Lindsey has been named CEO of Urban Alliance, a youth workforce development nonprofit providing paid internships, skills training, and mentoring to under-resourced youth in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and greater Washington.

Lindsey brings nearly two decades of nonprofit and government experience in empowering individuals and communities to create positive change, most recently as CEO of the Washington-based organization Byte Back. Under Elizabeth’s leadership, Byte Back expanded its inclusive tech training to Baltimore and built a national profile.

Previously, as chief operating officer of Groundswell, Lindsey oversaw the organization’s evolution from a community nonprofit into a nationally recognized social enterprise. Her leadership has gained national and regional recognition, including as one of The Root’s ‘100 Most Influential African Americans of 2019.

Lindsey officially assumes the role of CEO on April 12, succeeding 7-year CEO Eshauna Smith.

