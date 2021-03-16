Quantcast

February retail sales fall 3% after soaring the month before

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani March 16, 2021

NEW YORK — Americans spent less last month, partly due to bad weather in parts of the country that kept shoppers away from stores. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. The decline comes after retail sales soared in January as people spent $600 ...

