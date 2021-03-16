Quantcast

Judge finds ex-prosecutor Cassilly withheld evidence, misled court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2021

Then-Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly withheld a potentially exculpatory report from defense counsel in a long-running first-degree murder case and then misled the post-conviction court about its existence, a hearing judge reviewing allegations of ethical wrongdoing by Cassilly found this month. Cassilly’s withholding and misleading violated Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct pertaining to ...

