Md. Senate approves raising jury trial threshold

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 16, 2021

The Maryland Senate on Tuesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment to raise the amount in controversy that entitles litigants to a jury trial from more than $15,000 to more than $30,000. With the Senate’s 43-4 vote, attention shifts to the House of Delegates, where the proposal is pending before the House Judiciary Committee. If ratified, the ...

