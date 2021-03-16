Quantcast

RecruitMilitary, DAV to host virtual career fair for veterans

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2021

RecruitMilitary and DAV will host the Washington/Baltimore Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This virtual hiring event is open for registration to all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.  RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo