Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

By: Associated Press March 16, 2021

A founder of the Baltimore art collection that bears his name campaigned for the Confederate cause along with his son, a revelation that comes from a museum whose spokesman says it's trying to show its role in inequality over the years.

