EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?

By: Associated Press Michael Tarm March 16, 2021

CHICAGO — Questions around race have been central to the murder case against the former Minneapolis police officer who leaned on George Floyd's neck while the Black man pleaded for air. Of the six men and three women selected through Monday for Derek Chauvin's jury, five are white, one is multiracial, two are Black and one is Hispanic. ...

