Baltimore County to waive 2021 liquor license renewal fees

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Wednesday announced the county will waive fees for liquor license holders for the coming year in order to provide additional relief for license holders that have seen reduced revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, license holders must pay their annual license fee each year by May 1 and ...

