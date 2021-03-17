Colin Ward | UM UCH

Colin Ward, DrPH, MHS, senior vice president/chief operating officer, is a new member of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health senior leadership team.

He joined UM UCH in April 2014 as vice president of population health and clinical integration and is now senior vice president and chief operating officer. Ward provides leadership, direction and operational oversight to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospitals to meet strategic and operational objectives. Ward is responsible for performance improvement initiatives including quality, operational and efficiency improvements that support patient care and service.

A graduate of The John Carroll School, Ward has long associations with the Harford County community. He is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. Ward previously served as the executive director for the Greater Baltimore Health Alliance and the director of strategic planning for Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

