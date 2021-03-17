Quantcast

IZI Medical Products launches fully automatic quick-core auto biopsy system

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

IZI Medical Products LLC, an Owings Mills-base manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional radiology and interventional oncology procedures, Wednesday launched its Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System for soft tissue biopsy, a lightweight, fully automatic biopsy device. IZI has made significant strategic investments to enhance its Quick-Core tissue biopsy portfolio, including expanding the length and gauge size ...

