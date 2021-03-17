Quantcast

Loyola University Maryland plans for in-person, on-campus semester for fall 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2021

Loyola University Maryland is looking forward to a fully in-person experience for Fall 2021 with a full range of classes, athletics and other in-person events and experiences, university officials said Wednesday. The university will have secondary plans in place in case additional steps are needed to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, such as allowing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo