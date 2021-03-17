Quantcast

Md. Senate preliminarily OKs ban on juvenile life without parole

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 17, 2021

The Maryland Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation that would prohibit murderers and rapists from being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole if they were juveniles when they killed or raped. The Senate could vote as early as Thursday on final approval of the measure, which would permit juveniles given lifetime ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo