Quantcast

Nordstrom launches livestream selling, popular in China

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio March 17, 2021

NEW YORK — Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. The move, announced Wednesday, is part of the Seattle company's overall strategy to shift more of its business online. Nordstrom will kick off its livestreaming channel with ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo