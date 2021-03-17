Rosen & Coats: Understanding Md.’s pass-through tax election

An amendment (the bill) to Maryland’s income tax laws, which became effective as of July 1, 2020, and applicable to the taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2019, allows a pass-through entity, such as an S corporation or an entity taxed as a partnership, to elect to be taxed at the entity level with respect to the state income attributable to the entity’s owners’ distributive shares of the pass-through entity’s net income (the election).

The bill was enacted as a direct response to the Federal 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which limited the maximum amount that may be deducted by individual taxpayers who itemize deductions for state and local taxes to $10,000. The purpose of the Election is to shift the deduction for state income taxes from the individual income tax return, where it is limited, to the pass-through entity tax return, where it will not be limited.

Illustration

Assume a medical practice that operates as a limited liability company, which is taxed as a partnership, has a net income of $1 million, with two doctors owning a 50% interest in the practice. Without the bill, each doctor would receive a Schedule K-1 showing $500,000 of income that would pass through to the doctors’ individual tax returns.

Assuming each doctor’s state income tax liability on such income were $40,000, and the real estate taxes on each doctor’s residence were $8,000, each doctor would be limited to an itemized deduction of $10,000 for state income and real estate taxes, even though the total state income and real estate taxes were $48,000.

But, if the medical practice were to make the election under the bill and pay the doctors’ state income taxes, the medical practice would receive a deduction on its partnership income tax return in the amount of $80,000. Thus, the practice would report net income of $920,000, instead of $1 million, and each doctor would receive a Schedule K-1 showing $460,000, instead of $500,000.

Accordingly, by making the election under the bill, the doctors are effectively able to deduct fully their state income taxes, because the amount of income reported on their Schedule K-1 is reduced by the amount of the state income taxes. The federal income tax savings for each doctor by making the Election under the Bill in this example is approximately $12,000.

Questions addressed

Immediately after the Bill was enacted, tax practitioners had several questions with respect to the Election. Now, some of those questions have been resolved.

Will the Internal Revenue Service respect the election as a workaround to the $10,000 state and local tax deduction limitation?

The IRS answered this question affirmatively by issuing IRS Notice 2020-75, where the IRS advised that it expects to propose regulations that will provide that a pass-through entity that pays the state income tax imposed on the distributive shares of its owners will be allowed a deduction for such tax in computing the pass-through entity’s taxable income for the year in which the payment is made, and such deduction will not be limited by the $10,000 state and local tax deduction limitation under the Internal Revenue Code.

As originally drafted, the tax-saving benefits of the election were limited only to Maryland residents, and non-Maryland residents did not enjoy such benefits.

This issue (depriving non-Maryland residents from the benefits of the election) was addressed when Gov. Larry Hogan signed The Maryland RELIEF Act on Feb. 15, 2021. That act amended the election to provide that any state taxes paid with respect to both resident and non-resident owners of a pass-through entity are treated as an expense of the pass-through entity.

How does a pass-through entity make the election?

This question was answered when the comptroller of Maryland issued an updated Administrative Release No. 6 on Sept. 15, 2020. The release provides that a pass-through entity makes the election by checking a box on Form 510 when that form is filed. The release also provides that a pass-through entity makes the estimated tax payments for its owners by using Form 510D and checking a box on that form indicating that the entity is remitting tax with respect to its owners.

Open issue

A “pass-through entity” is defined under the bill to include a limited liability company that is not taxed as a C corporation, which would indicate that a single-member limited liability company that is a disregarded entity for income tax purposes (e.g., a Schedule C or Schedule E filer) would be eligible to make the election.

There is, however, language in the legislative history to the bill that indicates the benefits of the election should not apply to Schedule C taxpayers, and many tax practitioners do not believe a Schedule C taxpayer is able to make the election.

Thus, until further guidance is provided, many tax practitioners are recommending that such filers either add another member or elect to be taxed as an S corporation.

Barry F. Rosen is the chairman & CEO of the law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC, heads the firm’s health care practice group, and can be reached at 410-576-4224 or brosen@gfrlaw.com. Douglas T. Coats leads the firm’s tax practice group, and can be reached at 410-576-4002 or dcoats@gfrlaw.com.