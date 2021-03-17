Quantcast

T. Rowe offering will allow clients to invest in social equity fund

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 17, 2021

T. Rowe Price Wednesday announced the launch of the company's first “impact fund,” a type of mutual fund that is growing in popularity by aiming to simultaneously return financial gains for clients and allow clients to support environmental and social change. Called The T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund, it will include a portfolio of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo